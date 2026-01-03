Left Menu

Global Reactions Condemn US Military Action in Venezuela

Various international leaders and organizations have criticized the United States for its military strikes on Venezuela, emphasizing concerns over international law and advocating for peaceful resolutions. Nations like Russia, the EU, and Chile called for dialogue, while others like Iran and Hezbollah condemned the US actions as aggressive and illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:53 IST
Following the recent US military strikes on Venezuela, international leaders and organizations have uniformly condemned the actions, raising significant concerns over breaches of international law and the potential for escalation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the US's move as an unfounded act of aggression, urging the importance of maintaining dialogue and avoiding further destabilization in Latin America. Similarly, the European Union emphasized the need for restraint and a respect for international law, while Chile's President Gabriel Boric called for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Lebanon's Hezbollah voiced strong opposition to the US actions, denouncing them as acts of 'terrorist aggression.' Meanwhile, Colombia reaffirmed its commitment to sovereignty and opposed unilateral military interventions. The global consensus reflected a call for de-escalation and respect for Venezuela's right to self-determination.

