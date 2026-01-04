Mayor Mamdani Condemns US Military Action Against Venezuela
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed strong opposition to the US military's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, citing it as an unwarranted act of war. This development, occurring just after Mamdani's inauguration, underscores concerns for New York's Venezuelan community and raises issues of international law.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has directly voiced his opposition to President Donald Trump regarding the US military's apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The mayor described the unilateral action against Venezuela as an 'act of war.'
Mamdani, sworn in as mayor just days ago, stressed that the capture impacts thousands of Venezuelans residing in New York City. He criticized the federal actions and promised to prioritize the city's safety amidst these international tensions.
Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi disclosed legal charges against Maduro in New York, while Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the operation as an overreach of presidential power without Congress's authorisation, posing risks to US governance and security.
