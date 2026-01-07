Left Menu

Controversial Alliances: BJP Joins Hands With Rivals in Maharashtra

In an unexpected move, BJP formed alliances with Congress and AIMIM in Maharashtra's municipal councils, facing backlash from various parties. The controversial pacts, unapproved by state leadership, highlighted BJP's adaptability for power, leading to suspensions and criticisms from allies and opponents alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:32 IST
Controversial Alliances: BJP Joins Hands With Rivals in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sparked controversy by entering alliances with the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Maharashtra's municipal councils, a move that has disgruntled both allies and opposition leaders.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disavowed these local-level alliances, which were criticized for deviating from party directives. Despite the BJP's alliance with political rivals under the Ambernath Vikas Aghadi banner, Shiv Sena declared the agreements as violating 'coalition dharma'.

The alliances, aimed at securing control in Ambernath and Akot councils, resulted in significant political fallout, including the suspension of 12 Congress councillors and accusations of ethical breaches across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Win a Luxurious Getaway to Phuket with Glow by Kirtilals Jewelry Campaign

Win a Luxurious Getaway to Phuket with Glow by Kirtilals Jewelry Campaign

 India
2
European Stocks Digest U.S.-Venezuela Deal Amid Global Uncertainties

European Stocks Digest U.S.-Venezuela Deal Amid Global Uncertainties

 Global
3
Italy Advocates for Fertilizer Duty Exemption in Mercosur Trade Talks

Italy Advocates for Fertilizer Duty Exemption in Mercosur Trade Talks

 Belgium
4
Shreyanka Patil: A Comeback Tale of Grit and Resilience

Shreyanka Patil: A Comeback Tale of Grit and Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026