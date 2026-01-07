Controversial Alliances: BJP Joins Hands With Rivals in Maharashtra
In an unexpected move, BJP formed alliances with Congress and AIMIM in Maharashtra's municipal councils, facing backlash from various parties. The controversial pacts, unapproved by state leadership, highlighted BJP's adaptability for power, leading to suspensions and criticisms from allies and opponents alike.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sparked controversy by entering alliances with the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Maharashtra's municipal councils, a move that has disgruntled both allies and opposition leaders.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disavowed these local-level alliances, which were criticized for deviating from party directives. Despite the BJP's alliance with political rivals under the Ambernath Vikas Aghadi banner, Shiv Sena declared the agreements as violating 'coalition dharma'.
The alliances, aimed at securing control in Ambernath and Akot councils, resulted in significant political fallout, including the suspension of 12 Congress councillors and accusations of ethical breaches across the board.
