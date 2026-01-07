U.S. Pursuit of Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker: A High-Seas Drama

The United States has launched an operation to seize a Venezuela-linked oil tanker after an extensive pursuit across the Atlantic Ocean, according to two U.S. officials. This action, likely to heighten tensions with Russia, follows the tanker's evasion of a U.S. maritime blockade, originally set up to intercept sanctioned ships.

The operation is reportedly being executed by the U.S. Coast Guard and military resources, while Russian military vessels, including a submarine, were observed in proximity to the ongoing efforts. The tanker, formerly known as Bella-1 and now the Marinera, displays a Russian flag.

Targeted as part of President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against Venezuela, this tanker seizure is the latest in a series of U.S. interventions. Moreover, the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted another Venezuela-linked tanker within Latin American waters, in continuous enforcement of the maritime blockade on Venezuelan vessels.