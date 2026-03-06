South Korean-U.S. Military Discussions on Patriot Missile Redeployment

On Friday, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced that discussions are underway between U.S. and South Korean militaries regarding the potential redeployment of U.S. Patriot missile systems currently stationed in South Korea. These could be used in the conflict against Iran.

Cho made these comments during a parliamentary hearing following reports that some units of the U.S. mobile missile interceptor system had already been moved to Osan Air Base, South Korea. While unable to confirm the timing of any such redeployments, Cho stated that no formal requests for military assistance had been received from Washington.

Despite President Donald Trump's openness to global military aid against Iran, operational security concerns preclude detailed disclosures about military relocations. Reports indicate preparations for possible redeployment to the Middle East, amidst continued U.S. and Israeli military actions targeting Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

