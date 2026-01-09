Svitolina Triumphs in Epic Auckland Battle
Top-seeded Eina Svitolina delivered a resilient performance to defeat Sonay Kartal in three sets and reach the semifinals of the WTA Tour stop in Auckland. Overcoming a third-set deficit, Svitolina secured victory with a decisive tiebreak, setting up a semifinal clash against American Iva Jovic.
- Country:
- New Zealand
In a showcase of tenacity and skill, top-seeded Eina Svitolina emerged victorious in a nail-biting three-set match against Sonay Kartal at the WTA Tour stop in Auckland.
Svitolina, ranked 13th, was on the brink of defeat, trailing 5-3 in the final set, before rallying to secure a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) triumph. Kartal commanded the majority of the match, but Svitolina's exceptional defense allowed her to persist and clinch victory on her second match point.
"There's still a lot of adrenaline after that last set and the tiebreaker," Svitolina remarked, acknowledging Kartal's impressive performance. Svitolina will next face American Iva Jovic in the semifinals, with the Auckland tournament serving as a precursor to the Australian Open.
ALSO READ
Tennis-Kyrgios says he won't play in singles at Australian Open
Tennis-Kenya tennis body admit mistake in granting wildcard to viral 'worst-ever' debutant
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Kyrgios says he won't play singles at Australian Open, Wawrinka gets wildcard
"It was a must-win for us": MI Cape Town's Jason Smith after his side's first victory of SA20 2026
Kerala CM confident of big victory with more seats in 2026 Assembly polls in state