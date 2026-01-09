Tragedy at Saket Court: Staffer Allegedly Ends Life
A male court staffer allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building within the Saket court complex. Police found a suicide note in his possession and have started a detailed investigation. They are currently recording statements from witnesses and colleagues to gather more insights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident unfolded at the Saket court complex as a male staffer is believed to have taken his own life by jumping from a building. Police officials reported finding a suicide note on the deceased.
Upon receiving the report, emergency teams promptly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Law enforcement is actively recording statements from witnesses and colleagues who might provide valuable information.
As the investigation progresses, authorities remain tight-lipped about further developments, promising to release more details once available.
ALSO READ
Heightened Security Around Delhi Mosque Post-Stone Pelting Incident
Expulsion Drama: Chaos in the Delhi Assembly
Security stepped up near Delhi's Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque in Turkman Gate area after demolition drive
Man dies after tree branch falls on him during pruning in west Delhi
CBI arrests sub-registrar, reader, 2 others in Delhi for 'bribery'