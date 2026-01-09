Tragedy at Saket Court: Staffer Allegedly Ends Life

A disturbing incident unfolded at the Saket court complex as a male staffer is believed to have taken his own life by jumping from a building. Police officials reported finding a suicide note on the deceased.

Upon receiving the report, emergency teams promptly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Law enforcement is actively recording statements from witnesses and colleagues who might provide valuable information.

As the investigation progresses, authorities remain tight-lipped about further developments, promising to release more details once available.