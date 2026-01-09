Iran Faces Turmoil Amidst Protests Against Government

Iran is in upheaval as widespread protests challenge the government's authority. This unrest comes amidst economic difficulties and dissatisfaction with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime.

The Iranian state has accused protesters of being terrorists, setting the stage for potential confrontations with security forces. Meanwhile, former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who has urged public demonstrations, has emerged as a symbol for some citizens yearning for pre-revolutionary times.

The situation remains tense with activists sharing footage online, despite a communication blackout, showing the public's defiance. As tensions rise, the international community watches, with warnings issued by US President Donald Trump against violent crackdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)