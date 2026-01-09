Fire Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Owners Under Investigation
Swiss prosecutors are investigating the owners of a ski resort bar where a New Year's fire killed 40 people. The French owners are suspected of crimes including homicide by negligence. Many victims' families have filed complaints, but legal grounds for the owners' detention are yet unmet.
- Country:
- United States
Swiss prosecutors have summoned the owners of a ski resort bar involved in a deadly New Year's Day fire, which claimed 40 lives. The French proprietors are under investigation for possible negligent homicide in relation to the horrific blaze at the 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana.
Jacques and Jessica Moretti, the bar's owners, were present at the prosecutors' office in Sion but declined to speak to reporters. The Swiss marked the day as one of national mourning. The couple has expressed deep sorrow, vowing full cooperation with the inquiry. Over half of the victims were teenagers, and 116 people sustained serious injuries.
In a January 6 statement, the Morettis conveyed their devastation and thoughts for the victims. Investigations suggest the fire started with sparkling candles igniting foam soundproofing. The local mayor admitted that the bar had bypassed numerous safety checks. France and Italy's presidents will attend a memorial in Martigny on Friday to honor the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Safety Oversight Failures: The Inferno at Crans-Montana's Le Constellation Bar
Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Victims of New Year's Eve Blaze Identified
Safety Overlooked: Tragic New Year Bar Fire Raises Inspection Concerns in Crans-Montana
Switzerland Remembers: Teen Lives Lost in Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy
Tragedy Strikes Crans-Montana: Bar Fire Claims Lives and Injures Many