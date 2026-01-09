Fire Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Owners Under Investigation

Swiss prosecutors have summoned the owners of a ski resort bar involved in a deadly New Year's Day fire, which claimed 40 lives. The French proprietors are under investigation for possible negligent homicide in relation to the horrific blaze at the 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana.

Jacques and Jessica Moretti, the bar's owners, were present at the prosecutors' office in Sion but declined to speak to reporters. The Swiss marked the day as one of national mourning. The couple has expressed deep sorrow, vowing full cooperation with the inquiry. Over half of the victims were teenagers, and 116 people sustained serious injuries.

In a January 6 statement, the Morettis conveyed their devastation and thoughts for the victims. Investigations suggest the fire started with sparkling candles igniting foam soundproofing. The local mayor admitted that the bar had bypassed numerous safety checks. France and Italy's presidents will attend a memorial in Martigny on Friday to honor the victims.

