Stone-Pelting Incident Sparks Tensions in Bengaluru During Religious Procession

Tensions erupted in Bengaluru as a religious procession near the Panchamukhi Nagadevata temple was marred by stone-pelting, injuring a young girl. The incident occurred on Sunday night, resulting in a First Information Report (FIR) being filed by Shashikumar N, a devoted participant in the local religious activities for over 20 years.

Devotees allege the stone attack by three to four individuals highlights a pattern of disruption during religious ceremonies, with earlier similar incidents reportedly unsettling the community. The injured girl was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, raising safety concerns among worshippers who fear repeat occurrences.

Amid broader social tensions, particularly affecting the Dalit population in the area, religious groups are urging authorities to take decisive legal action. Meanwhile, in related unrest in Ballari, Karnataka police seized five guns allegedly linked to recent violence, signaling a deeper probe into escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)