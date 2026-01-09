India Voices Concern Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

In a recent briefing, India expressed concern over the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis, USA.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's interest in following the developments closely, referencing the substantial Indian community in the United States which encompasses students and professionals.

The tragic incident has raised alarms, prompting India to monitor the situation as it unfolds to ensure the safety and well-being of its nationals abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)