India Voices Concern Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

India expressed its concern following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis. The External Affairs Ministry emphasized the significance of this incident due to the large Indian community residing in the US, including students and professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:25 IST
In a recent briefing, India expressed concern over the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis, USA.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's interest in following the developments closely, referencing the substantial Indian community in the United States which encompasses students and professionals.

The tragic incident has raised alarms, prompting India to monitor the situation as it unfolds to ensure the safety and well-being of its nationals abroad.

