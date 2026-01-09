Rajasthan: A Hub of Governance and Innovation
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma highlighted the achievements of his government, stating that 70% of commitments have been met over the past two years. Helpline 181 ensures timely redressal of grievances. New policies aim to position the state as a tech and innovation hub.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced on Friday that his administration has fulfilled nearly 70 percent of its promises, showcasing significant strides in governance and public service delivery over the past two years.
He emphasized the crucial role of Helpline 181 in bridging communication between citizens and the government, facilitating timely resolution of public issues state-wide.
Furthermore, Sharma discussed new policies like the Rajasthan Global Capability Centres Policy, aimed at fostering technology and innovation, positioning Rajasthan as a leading state in these sectors.
