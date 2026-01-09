Cracking the Chains: Rescuing Child Labour from Haryana's Dark Corners
A 15-year-old boy was forced into bonded labour at a Haryana dairy farm after being separated from companions. Following intensive investigation, police arrested Anil, the alleged perpetrator. The case highlights the severe impact of child labour, with the boy suffering injuries and trauma before eventually finding help.
The Haryana police have arrested a man accused of forcing a young boy into bonded labour at a dairy farm. The child, originally from Kishanganj, Bihar, was separated from friends and compelled to work under harsh conditions after meeting the accused at Bahadurgarh Railway Station.
According to authorities, the boy's ordeal came to light when he reached Nuh, Haryana, despite sustaining injuries from work duties. A local teacher provided medical aid and alerted police, leading to an intensive four-month search that spanned multiple districts.
The accused, Anil, was apprehended in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Legal proceedings have commenced, focusing on child labour laws and relevant legal sections. An investigation team faced challenges due to the boy's initial trauma, which impeded early inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
