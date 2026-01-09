Left Menu

Dollar Gains on Sluggish Job Growth and Anticipated Tariff Ruling

The dollar strengthened against major currencies after data revealed slower-than-expected U.S. jobs growth. The U.S. economy added 50,000 jobs in December, falling short of the projected 60,000. This has sparked speculation that the Federal Reserve might maintain interest rates, bolstering the dollar against the yen and Swiss franc.

The U.S. dollar experienced a rise on Friday following the release of job growth data that came in below expectations, signaling potential Federal Reserve actions and anticipation of a Supreme Court decision that could affect tariffs. The U.S. added 50,000 jobs in December, falling 10,000 short of economist forecasts.

The unexpectedly slow job growth has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates steady, which in turn strengthened the dollar against rival currencies. It climbed 0.38% against the Japanese yen and increased by 0.09% versus the Swiss franc.

The euro also edged down, losing 0.14% to trade at $1.1644 against the surging dollar. Reflecting these trends, the dollar index noted a 0.13% increase, hitting 99.01, influencing market movements significantly.

