Voter Verification Challenges in West Bengal's Final Electoral Rolls
West Bengal's final electoral rolls reveal a significant number of voters marked as 'under adjudication.' Murshidabad and Malda have the highest numbers, with scrutinization still underway. The verification aims to prevent eligible voters from exclusion, with adjudication by judicial officers continuing alongside necessary corrections.
In West Bengal, the latest electoral rolls show a substantial portion of voters listed as 'under adjudication,' pending document scrutiny by the Election Commission. Murshidabad and Malda districts top these numbers, as officials work to ensure eligible voters are not excluded during the verification process.
The Election Commission has marked 60.06 lakh voters for further scrutiny and verification in the electoral rolls, post-SIR exercise. Judicial officers will oversee ongoing adjudication, with supplementary lists expected as this process unfolds.
Significantly, the state witnessed an 8.30 percent reduction in its electoral rolls, now numbering just over 7.04 crore. This decline follows efforts to clean the rolls, with corrections and deletions made post-inquiry to maintain transparency and accuracy in the voter lists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
