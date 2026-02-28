Telangana's 99-Day Programme: A Drive for Development
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a 99-day programme to enhance the reach of welfare and development initiatives. This effort, spanning from March 6 to June 12, will focus on effective implementation across all administrative levels and employ modern technology to streamline citizen services.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled a special 99-day programme that aims to enhance the effectiveness of the state's welfare and development initiatives. Scheduled from March 6 to June 12, this programme is designed to reach citizens more effectively.
At a meeting with government department secretaries, Reddy emphasized the importance of comprehensive implementation at village, mandal, district, and state levels. He called for a special logo for the initiative and advocated for a rigorous campaign focused on file clearance and sanitation from the grassroots to state headquarters.
Reddy has mandated regular progress reviews and warned against any official laxity. He also urged the incorporation of modern technology and technical reforms, ensuring that citizen services are accessible online. This move, part of the broader 'Telangana Rising Global Summit,' aims to leverage administrative efficacy with technological advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
