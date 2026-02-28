Sri Lanka's Shanaka Surges in Epic T20 Battle Against Pakistan

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka delivered a breathtaking performance in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, bringing his team to the brink of victory with a flurry of sixes and fours. Needing 28 runs in the final over, Shanaka's onslaught was ultimately thwarted by a contentious decision, leaving Pakistan victorious by five runs.

Pakistan, despite an impressive start with Sahibzada Farhan's century and Fakhar Zaman's 84, stumbled dramatically, losing eight wickets in the last four overs. Sri Lanka capitalized on this collapse with Shanaka's heroics, yet fell short in their chase.

The defeat for Pakistan, which saw them exit the tournament, was compounded by the failure to surpass New Zealand in net run rate. Meanwhile, England and New Zealand advanced to the semifinals. The match highlighted both Shanaka's and Farhan's exceptional form in a high-stakes encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)