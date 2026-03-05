Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Israeli Campaign Intensifies Against Iran

The U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran escalated on Thursday, marked by increased bombings that terrified residents in northern Tehran, who described it as a war zone. Mohammadreza, a 36-year-old Tehran resident, shared his distress, pleading for help as the city was bombarded.

Globally, financial markets showed slight recovery after initial shocks, yet the campaign's economic ripple effects persisted, notably disrupting global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Iran vowed retribution after a U.S. torpedo attack sunk an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, exacerbating tensions thousands of miles from the active conflict zone.

The sudden postponement of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's memorial intensified the atmosphere of uncertainty. Initially set to anoint his son, Mojtaba, as successor, the proceedings were delayed over safety concerns. Meanwhile, Iranian state TV was hacked, adding to the tense political climate.