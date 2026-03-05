UK's Strategic Move: Military Deployment Amid Escalating Middle-East Conflict

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to update the press on the intensifying conflict in the Middle East. According to his spokesman, Starmer will address journalists at 1400 GMT on Thursday in London.

The British government, which stayed out of the recent assault on Iran, revealed plans to move military resources to the region following an attack on its Cyprus base. This includes deploying a warship and helicopters equipped with counter-drone abilities to mitigate Iran's retaliatory actions.

As tensions between the U.S. and Iran enter the sixth day, the conflict is expanding beyond Gulf states to Asia, causing thousands of tourists and residents to attempt evacuation from the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)