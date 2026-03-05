Modi and Macron Discuss West Asia Crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed rising tensions in West Asia. Emphasizing dialogue, the leaders aim for peace after recent military actions. Modi has also consulted other regional leaders since the conflict's escalation, particularly following US and Israeli military interventions.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a critical dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, focusing on the escalating tensions in West Asia. The leaders emphasized the importance of returning to dialogue and diplomatic solutions.
Following their conversation, Modi urged the continuation of close engagement and coordination to restore peace and stability in the troubled region. The conflict, which intensified after the United States and Israel targeted Iran's Supreme Leader, has seen multiple retaliatory attacks from Iran across several Gulf nations.
The situation has seen a dangerous escalation in recent days, with both sides engaging in attacks and counter-attacks. Modi has been proactive in speaking with regional leaders before this conversation with Macron, reinforcing India's role in seeking a peaceful resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sacred 'Yagya' in Sambhal for Israel's Triumph and Global Peace
In phone conversation, Modi and Macron discuss West Asia, need for return to dialogue & diplomacy.
Will continue to engage closely & coordinate efforts for early restoration of peace, stability in West Asia: PM Modi after talks with Macron.
EU and GCC Call for Diplomacy in Middle East Crisis
Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative Held to Address Global Technology Governance