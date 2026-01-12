Goa Nightclub Ordered to Restore Illegally Converted Land

In a significant crackdown, a nightclub in Anjuna, Goa, has been ordered to revert the illegally converted land back to its original use. This directive comes on the heels of a devastating fire tragedy at another club that claimed 25 lives.

The 'Goya Goa' club faces closure after authorities found it transformed agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes without permission. Deputy Collector Varsha Parab imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh on the club.

The action follows violations reported under the Goa Land Revenue Code. The club management must comply within 30 days to avoid further penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)