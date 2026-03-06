Left Menu

Rays of Belief Ltd Eyes Rs 100 Crore IPO for Expansion

Rays of Belief Ltd, the parent company of Mom's Belief, plans to raise over Rs 100 crore through an IPO to expand its network of neurodevelopmental disorder centres. This expansion aims to support children with developmental challenges across India, addressing the rising demand for specialized therapies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:28 IST
Rays of Belief Ltd is preparing for a major expansion by raising over Rs 100 crore through an upcoming initial public offering (IPO). Expected between April and May, the IPO involves the issuance of 60 lakh fresh shares, with plans to broaden its network of neurodevelopmental disorder centres.

The funds will be crucial in establishing a range of centres focused on supporting children with developmental challenges across India. These include company-operated facilities, partnerships with licensed professionals, and collaborative efforts within schools. There is also an emphasis on establishing Centres for Excellence and Research (COER) to advance innovation.

The company is also focusing on technology upgrades, and brand awareness initiatives, as well as potential strategic acquisitions. With India's neurodevelopmental disorders care market valued at Rs 5,246 crore in 2025, the company aims to meet the rising demand for developmental therapies amid a shortage of specialized professionals.

