Kerala Health Minister's ICU Stay Sparks Political Tensions

Kerala Health Minister Veena George continues to receive treatment in the ICU at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. The hospital's appointed 13-member expert medical board assessed her condition and decided that there was no need for emergency surgery at present, according to a bulletin by superintendent K Sudeep.

The Minister, suffering from severe radicular pain affecting her right arm and the back of her head due to a neck injury, showed partial relief from ongoing treatment. Her high blood pressure is under control with medication, and pain management protocols are strictly adhered to. MRI results indicate pressure on the cervical exiting nerve roots.

Her continued ICU observation comes amidst political conflict in the state. V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, refuted claims of an attack, citing CCTV evidence. Tensions have escalated between the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition UDF, with accusations of misinformation and plans for statewide protests underway as the state gears up for Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)