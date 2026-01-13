Diplomacy vs. Military: Trump's Iran Dilemma

Some senior aides within President Donald Trump's administration, spearheaded by Vice President JD Vance, are advocating for a diplomatic approach prior to potential military strikes against Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing U.S. officials.

The White House is reportedly considering an offer from Tehran to engage in discussions regarding its nuclear program, even as President Trump seems inclined towards authorizing military action against Iran.

However, a spokesperson for Vance refuted the accuracy of the Journal's report. "Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio are jointly presenting the President with a range of options, from diplomatic discussions to military actions," explained William Martin, Vance's communications director. "These options are conveyed without any bias."

