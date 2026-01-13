Left Menu

Canadian MPs Adjust Taiwan Itinerary Amid Diplomatic Dynamics

Ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney's Beijing visit, Canadian MPs Helena Jaczek and Marie-France Lalonde end their Taiwan trip early to maintain clear foreign policy messaging. Meanwhile, Conservative MPs continue diplomatic engagements in Taiwan, while Canada aims to fortify trade relations during Carney's China visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:00 IST
Canadian MPs Adjust Taiwan Itinerary Amid Diplomatic Dynamics

Two Canadian Members of Parliament, Helena Jaczek and Marie-France Lalonde, have cut short their trip to Taiwan. They made this decision in light of Prime Minister Mark Carney's upcoming visit to China, as per a statement they released on Monday.

The decision aligns with Canadian foreign policy strategy, ensuring clarity as Carney's visit to Beijing, confirmed only last week, proceeds. Despite their departure, three Conservative MPs will continue diplomatic exchanges in Taiwan, meeting with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

In parallel, Carney's focus remains on bolstering trade relations with China, Canada's second-largest trading partner, amidst shifting U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump. The visit targets collaborations on trade, energy, agriculture, and international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global
2
Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

 India
3
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
4
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026