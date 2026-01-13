Canadian MPs Adjust Taiwan Itinerary Amid Diplomatic Dynamics

Two Canadian Members of Parliament, Helena Jaczek and Marie-France Lalonde, have cut short their trip to Taiwan. They made this decision in light of Prime Minister Mark Carney's upcoming visit to China, as per a statement they released on Monday.

The decision aligns with Canadian foreign policy strategy, ensuring clarity as Carney's visit to Beijing, confirmed only last week, proceeds. Despite their departure, three Conservative MPs will continue diplomatic exchanges in Taiwan, meeting with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

In parallel, Carney's focus remains on bolstering trade relations with China, Canada's second-largest trading partner, amidst shifting U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump. The visit targets collaborations on trade, energy, agriculture, and international security.

