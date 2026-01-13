Moquim Calls for Youth-Led Political Change in Odisha

Expelled Congress leader Mohammed Moquim has issued a call to action for the youth of Odisha, encouraging them to join his efforts in establishing a new political force in the state.

At a convention held on National Youth Day, Moquim announced his plan to launch a political party by the end of March, aimed at challenging the status quo. While significant political figures were absent, insiders claim Moquim is in contact with discontented leaders from major parties.

Moquim's dismissal from the Congress last December hasn't deterred him, nor has it stifled support from his daughter, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous. Critics from the Congress, BJD, and BJP express skepticism about his initiative, questioning its potential impact and reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)