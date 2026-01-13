Left Menu

Moquim Calls for Youth-Led Political Change in Odisha

Expelled Congress leader Mohammed Moquim plans to create a new political party in Odisha, targeting youth involvement for political change. Despite criticism and skepticism from existing political figures, Moquim remains resolved to use "youth power" to challenge the state's political dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:55 IST
Expelled Congress leader Mohammed Moquim has issued a call to action for the youth of Odisha, encouraging them to join his efforts in establishing a new political force in the state.

At a convention held on National Youth Day, Moquim announced his plan to launch a political party by the end of March, aimed at challenging the status quo. While significant political figures were absent, insiders claim Moquim is in contact with discontented leaders from major parties.

Moquim's dismissal from the Congress last December hasn't deterred him, nor has it stifled support from his daughter, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous. Critics from the Congress, BJD, and BJP express skepticism about his initiative, questioning its potential impact and reach.

