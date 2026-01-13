Left Menu

Historic Talks in Nara: Lee Jae Myung Meets Sanae Takaichi Amid Tensions

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met in Nara, Japan, to improve bilateral relations. The summit aims to address trade, tensions with China, and North Korean challenges. Both leaders seek to deepen mutual trust and cooperation amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi convened in Nara on Tuesday, a meeting aimed at mending sometimes-strained ties between the two nations. As China grew increasingly contentious, the leaders sought to bolster mutual trust and confront regional challenges.

While focusing on trade and geopolitical issues, President Lee also expressed interest in Japan's support for South Korea joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. The leaders aim to circumvent historical disputes and instead concentrate on shared threats, including those from North Korea and China.

Prime Minister Takaichi, amid domestic political maneuvering and strained relations with China, emphasized the need for a forward-looking approach to Japan-South Korea relations. Takaichi and Lee have notably set aside their differences to focus on common challenges, hopeful for increased cooperation on various fronts.

