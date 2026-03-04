Finn Allen's Fireworks Propel New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final: A Stinging 'Snotklap' for South Africa
New Zealand's Finn Allen shines with an unbeaten 100, leading his team to a T20 World Cup final with a decisive victory over South Africa. The preparation from a prior series against India proved invaluable for the Kiwis, while South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad acknowledges the heavy defeat as a learning experience.
New Zealand's explosive opener, Finn Allen, delivered a masterclass innings with an unbeaten 100 off 33 balls to secure his team's spot in the T20 World Cup final. In a commanding nine-wicket victory against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Allen's sensational batting performance was instrumental in chasing down a target of 170 in just 12.5 overs.
Allen credited the pre-tournament series against India for their formidable preparation, highlighting its importance in adapting to similar conditions. "We learnt a lot as a group," he emphasized, as New Zealand managed to draw key insights, especially after an earlier group stage defeat to South Africa.
Meanwhile, South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, humorously described the semifinal exit as a 'snotklap,' acknowledging New Zealand's superior execution. Despite the loss, Conrad took solace in South Africa's unbeaten run to the semis and praised his team's valiant efforts throughout the tournament.
