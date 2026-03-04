Left Menu

Finn Allen's Fireworks Propel New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final: A Stinging 'Snotklap' for South Africa

New Zealand's Finn Allen shines with an unbeaten 100, leading his team to a T20 World Cup final with a decisive victory over South Africa. The preparation from a prior series against India proved invaluable for the Kiwis, while South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad acknowledges the heavy defeat as a learning experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:56 IST
Finn Allen's Fireworks Propel New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final: A Stinging 'Snotklap' for South Africa
Finn Allen
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand's explosive opener, Finn Allen, delivered a masterclass innings with an unbeaten 100 off 33 balls to secure his team's spot in the T20 World Cup final. In a commanding nine-wicket victory against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Allen's sensational batting performance was instrumental in chasing down a target of 170 in just 12.5 overs.

Allen credited the pre-tournament series against India for their formidable preparation, highlighting its importance in adapting to similar conditions. "We learnt a lot as a group," he emphasized, as New Zealand managed to draw key insights, especially after an earlier group stage defeat to South Africa.

Meanwhile, South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, humorously described the semifinal exit as a 'snotklap,' acknowledging New Zealand's superior execution. Despite the loss, Conrad took solace in South Africa's unbeaten run to the semis and praised his team's valiant efforts throughout the tournament.

TRENDING

1
All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

 Global
2
Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

 Global
3
NATO Condemns Iran's Missile Targeting of Turkey

NATO Condemns Iran's Missile Targeting of Turkey

 Belgium
4
US-Iran Tensions: Coordinated Military Operations and Diplomatic Maneuvers

US-Iran Tensions: Coordinated Military Operations and Diplomatic Maneuvers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026