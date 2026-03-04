Altercation Over Vulgar Holi Songs Leads to Firing in Dhanbad
Three people were injured in a shooting incident during Holi in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, over an argument about vulgar songs and personal enmity. The police have detained two suspects and are investigating further.
- Country:
- India
A heated altercation over the playing of vulgar songs during Holi festivities escalated into a shooting incident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Wednesday evening. The clash, also fueled by personal enmity over financial matters, left three individuals injured, according to local police reports.
The violence erupted near the Barmasia Football Ground under the Dhansar police jurisdiction, where police have detained two persons in connection with the shooting. Officer-in-Charge Manohar Karmali confirmed that the injured parties are receiving treatment at Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital, and their condition remains stable.
An FIR has been registered, charging the accused with attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act. Authorities continue to search for additional suspects, including four brothers named by the victims' relatives and 10 unidentified accomplices. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
