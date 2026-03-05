Spain's Firm Stance on Middle East Conflict and U.S. Military Base Use

Spain remains steadfast in its stance on the Middle East conflict and the use of U.S. military bases, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares this Wednesday.

Following assertions by U.S. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about Spanish cooperation with the U.S. military, Albares unequivocally denied any change.

Speaking on Cadena Ser radio, the Foreign Minister underlined that Spain's official position has not shifted regarding these critical defense and foreign policy issues.