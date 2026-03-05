Spain's Firm Stance on Middle East Conflict and U.S. Military Base Use
Spain's position on the Middle East conflict and the use of U.S. military bases remains unchanged, according to Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. Despite statements from U.S. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suggesting cooperation, Albares firmly denies any change in Spain's policy, as stated on Cadena Ser radio.
Spain remains steadfast in its stance on the Middle East conflict and the use of U.S. military bases, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares this Wednesday.
Following assertions by U.S. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about Spanish cooperation with the U.S. military, Albares unequivocally denied any change.
Speaking on Cadena Ser radio, the Foreign Minister underlined that Spain's official position has not shifted regarding these critical defense and foreign policy issues.
