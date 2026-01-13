Tragedy in Kazakhstan: Indian Student's Life Cut Short

An Indian student tragically lost her life, and two others suffered injuries in a recent road accident in Kazakhstan, the Indian mission confirmed on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Oskemen, affecting 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University who were returning from an excursion. The Indian embassy expressed condolences to the family of Mili Mohan, 25, who was killed in the incident. Injured students Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B are currently receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition.

In its statement, the embassy assured ongoing communication with the university, hospital authorities, and the families involved, in light of this unfortunate event.