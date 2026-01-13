Left Menu

Tragedy in Kazakhstan: Indian Student's Life Cut Short

An Indian student died and two others were injured in a road accident in Kazakhstan involving medical students. The tragedy occurred while students from Semey Medical University were returning from a trip. The Indian embassy expressed condolences and assured that the injured are being treated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Astana | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:31 IST
Tragedy in Kazakhstan: Indian Student's Life Cut Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian student tragically lost her life, and two others suffered injuries in a recent road accident in Kazakhstan, the Indian mission confirmed on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Oskemen, affecting 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University who were returning from an excursion. The Indian embassy expressed condolences to the family of Mili Mohan, 25, who was killed in the incident. Injured students Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B are currently receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition.

In its statement, the embassy assured ongoing communication with the university, hospital authorities, and the families involved, in light of this unfortunate event.

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

 India
2
Cheniere Energy's Ambitious Natural Gas Processing Plan

Cheniere Energy's Ambitious Natural Gas Processing Plan

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

 Global
4
Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026