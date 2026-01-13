Tragedy in Kazakhstan: Indian Student's Life Cut Short
An Indian student died and two others were injured in a road accident in Kazakhstan involving medical students. The tragedy occurred while students from Semey Medical University were returning from a trip. The Indian embassy expressed condolences and assured that the injured are being treated.
An Indian student tragically lost her life, and two others suffered injuries in a recent road accident in Kazakhstan, the Indian mission confirmed on Tuesday.
The accident occurred in Oskemen, affecting 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University who were returning from an excursion. The Indian embassy expressed condolences to the family of Mili Mohan, 25, who was killed in the incident. Injured students Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B are currently receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition.
In its statement, the embassy assured ongoing communication with the university, hospital authorities, and the families involved, in light of this unfortunate event.