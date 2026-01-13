Global Powerhouses Unite: Davos 2023 Set for Historic Attendance

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos is set to witness an unprecedented gathering of global powerhouses, including US President Donald Trump and a substantial delegation from India.

This year's summit, themed around 'a spirit of dialogue', will bring together over 3,000 leaders, marking it as a historic event in the organization's history.

Key discussions are expected to focus on pressing geopolitical issues such as the situations in Ukraine, Gaza, and Latin America, with participation from more than 30 foreign ministers, over 60 finance ministers, and numerous technology leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)