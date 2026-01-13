Global Powerhouses Unite: Davos 2023 Set for Historic Attendance
The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, featuring President Trump and other global leaders, promises unprecedented attendance with over 3,000 leaders. The summit, themed 'a spirit of dialogue', aims to address pressing global geopolitical issues, including the complexities in Ukraine, Gaza, and Latin America.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos is set to witness an unprecedented gathering of global powerhouses, including US President Donald Trump and a substantial delegation from India.
This year's summit, themed around 'a spirit of dialogue', will bring together over 3,000 leaders, marking it as a historic event in the organization's history.
Key discussions are expected to focus on pressing geopolitical issues such as the situations in Ukraine, Gaza, and Latin America, with participation from more than 30 foreign ministers, over 60 finance ministers, and numerous technology leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Energy Sector Stalemate: Political Jockeying Amid War Tensions
Starmer to Join Trump-led Board for Gaza Talks
Gaza's Hidden Crisis: Lives in Limbo Amidst Ceasefire
Tragic Toll: Over 100 Children Killed Post-Ceasefire in Gaza
Russia’s Escalated Assault: Ukraine Endures Deadly Winter Strikes