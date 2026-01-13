Left Menu

Global Powerhouses Unite: Davos 2023 Set for Historic Attendance

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, featuring President Trump and other global leaders, promises unprecedented attendance with over 3,000 leaders. The summit, themed 'a spirit of dialogue', aims to address pressing global geopolitical issues, including the complexities in Ukraine, Gaza, and Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:36 IST
Global Powerhouses Unite: Davos 2023 Set for Historic Attendance
  • Country:
  • India

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos is set to witness an unprecedented gathering of global powerhouses, including US President Donald Trump and a substantial delegation from India.

This year's summit, themed around 'a spirit of dialogue', will bring together over 3,000 leaders, marking it as a historic event in the organization's history.

Key discussions are expected to focus on pressing geopolitical issues such as the situations in Ukraine, Gaza, and Latin America, with participation from more than 30 foreign ministers, over 60 finance ministers, and numerous technology leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

 Global
2
Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

 India
3
Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

 India
4
Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026