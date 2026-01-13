EU Considers Tougher Stance: Possible New Sanctions on Iran
The European Union is contemplating further sanctions against Iran, according to Kaja Kallas, the bloc's foreign policy chief. Despite existing measures, discussions are underway to strengthen these efforts to address ongoing concerns.
Kallas emphasized that although the EU has already imposed comprehensive sanctions against Iran, there is an active discussion on the potential implementation of additional sanctions.
These talks highlight the EU's commitment to addressing ongoing concerns regarding Iran through intensified economic pressures.
