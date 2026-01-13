Former President Faces Death Sentence in South Korea's Political Drama

In a dramatic escalation of South Korea's recent political saga, an independent counsel on Tuesday sought the death sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon, who imposed martial law in December 2024, faces charges of rebellion, with the Seoul Central District Court expected to deliver a verdict in February.

Removed from office earlier this year, Yoon is under trial for numerous scandals linked to his tenure. His brazen action of deploying armed troops around key government sites evoked memories of past dictatorships, stirring significant public unrest and political backlash.

Amid speculations and political upheaval, the court might sentence Yoon to life, although South Korea has not executed anyone since 1997. The case underscores the nation's high-stakes political tensions and the dramatic fall of a leader once hailed as a star prosecutor.

(With inputs from agencies.)