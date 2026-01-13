Left Menu

Death Penalty Sought for Former South Korean President in Martial Law Case

South Korea's special prosecutor has requested the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of leading an insurrection through martial law imposition. Prosecutors argue Yoon's actions undermined democracy. Yoon denies charges, claiming his actions were within presidential powers. The court's decision is expected in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:35 IST
In a significant legal development, South Korea's special prosecutor has pushed for the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon is accused of orchestrating an insurrection via the imposition of martial law in December 2024, a move prosecutors claim was intended to maintain his hold on power.

During closing arguments at Seoul Central District Court, the prosecution highlighted an alleged scheme spearheaded by Yoon and former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun. The plot, reportedly devised in October 2023, aimed to subvert the legislative process and erode democratic freedoms. Yoon countered these allegations by asserting martial law was enacted to safeguard against political obstruction.

While South Korea has not enforced a death sentence in over two decades, the case revives memories of the 1995-96 convictions of ex-presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo under similar charges. As the ruling looms in February, the office of current President Lee Jae Myung expressed faith in the judiciary's adherence to legal and public standards.

