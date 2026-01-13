Death Penalty Sought for Former South Korean President in Martial Law Case

In a significant legal development, South Korea's special prosecutor has pushed for the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon is accused of orchestrating an insurrection via the imposition of martial law in December 2024, a move prosecutors claim was intended to maintain his hold on power.

During closing arguments at Seoul Central District Court, the prosecution highlighted an alleged scheme spearheaded by Yoon and former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun. The plot, reportedly devised in October 2023, aimed to subvert the legislative process and erode democratic freedoms. Yoon countered these allegations by asserting martial law was enacted to safeguard against political obstruction.

While South Korea has not enforced a death sentence in over two decades, the case revives memories of the 1995-96 convictions of ex-presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo under similar charges. As the ruling looms in February, the office of current President Lee Jae Myung expressed faith in the judiciary's adherence to legal and public standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)