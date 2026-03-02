Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

Hungary has called in Ukraine’s ambassador to protest the conscription of two ethnic Hungarians for military service. The incident is adding fuel to the escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made Russia's war on Ukraine a focal point of his electoral campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:37 IST
Hungary's government has summoned Ukraine's ambassador, protesting the conscription of two ethnic Hungarians who should not have been drafted for the ongoing war with Russia. This latest development intensifies the diplomatic rift between Budapest and Kyiv, as Orban's administration continues to focus on the conflict in its electoral narrative.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed the two conscripts, who are Ukrainian citizens, should have been exempt due to one having a waiver and the other facing mental health challenges. These claims could not be independently verified. Diplomatically, tensions seem to exacerbate amid these conscription allegations.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has presented the coming election as a decisive choice between war or peace, criticizing opponents who he claims would entangle Hungary further into Ukraine's conflict. Adding to these tensions, the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline, crucial for transporting Russian crude, has been controversial, with opposing narratives from Hungary, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

