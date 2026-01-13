Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

The Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru was arrested in connection with the loss of gold from the temple's Dwarapalaka idols. A vigilance court permitted the Special Investigation Team's request for his arrest. This marks another arrest in the ongoing investigation into missing temple gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:20 IST
Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A vigilance court has granted permission for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to arrest Sabarimala's chief priest, Kandararu Rajeevaru, in connection with a gold theft case. This follows a legal application by the prosecutor, Siju Rajan.

Rajeevaru, arrested last week, is implicated in the gold disappearance from the Sreekovil door frames of the Lord Ayyappa temple. His arrest is the 11th in a probe initiated by the Kerala High Court into missing gold from temple idols and door frames.

The court has scheduled a bail hearing for Rajeevaru on January 19 and extended the detention of former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar for 14 more days. The SIT must present a report on these developments by the next hearing.

