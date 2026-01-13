Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

A vigilance court has granted permission for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to arrest Sabarimala's chief priest, Kandararu Rajeevaru, in connection with a gold theft case. This follows a legal application by the prosecutor, Siju Rajan.

Rajeevaru, arrested last week, is implicated in the gold disappearance from the Sreekovil door frames of the Lord Ayyappa temple. His arrest is the 11th in a probe initiated by the Kerala High Court into missing gold from temple idols and door frames.

The court has scheduled a bail hearing for Rajeevaru on January 19 and extended the detention of former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar for 14 more days. The SIT must present a report on these developments by the next hearing.