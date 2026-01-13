Internet Blackout Amid Electoral Tensions in Uganda

In a move that has sparked international attention, Ugandan authorities initiated a nationwide internet blackout on Tuesday, coinciding with the lead-up to an election that could secure President Yoweri Museveni a seventh term.

The Uganda Communications Commission justified this decision as necessary to prevent misinformation and electoral fraud, leading to criticism and widespread concern about repression and human rights violations.

Reports indicate that security forces have cracked down on opposition supporters, with incidents of arbitrary detentions and violence intensifying as election day approaches, further escalating tensions in the politically volatile nation.