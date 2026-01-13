Left Menu

Internet Blackout Amid Electoral Tensions in Uganda

Ahead of Uganda's contentious election, the government ordered an internet shutdown, citing misinformation risks. President Museveni seeks a seventh term amid allegations of repression, detentions, and election rigging. Watchdogs report rights violations, and Museveni's actions, including changing the constitution, raise international concerns.

13-01-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that has sparked international attention, Ugandan authorities initiated a nationwide internet blackout on Tuesday, coinciding with the lead-up to an election that could secure President Yoweri Museveni a seventh term.

The Uganda Communications Commission justified this decision as necessary to prevent misinformation and electoral fraud, leading to criticism and widespread concern about repression and human rights violations.

Reports indicate that security forces have cracked down on opposition supporters, with incidents of arbitrary detentions and violence intensifying as election day approaches, further escalating tensions in the politically volatile nation.

