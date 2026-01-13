Left Menu

Lebanon's Financial Drama: Charges Mount Against Former Central Bank Governor

Riad Salameh, former Lebanese central bank governor, has been indicted on charges of embezzlement, forgery, and illicit enrichment. Released on record bail, Salameh denies wrongdoing. Indictments include lawyers Marwan Issa el-Khoury and Michel John Tueni. Allegations involve $44.8 million misappropriated from a consultancy account and scrutiny in multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:54 IST
Lebanon's Financial Drama: Charges Mount Against Former Central Bank Governor
Riad Salameh

Former Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh has been indicted on allegations ranging from embezzlement of public funds to forgery and illicit enrichment, as reported by judicial authorities.

Salameh, who led the central bank for three decades, spent approximately 13 months in custody before his release in September upon posting a substantial bail exceeding $14 million. As he remains in Lebanon under a travel ban, he continues to plead his innocence against all charges.

Alongside Salameh, lawyers Marwan Issa el-Khoury and Michel John Tueni face accusations of embezzling $44.8 million from a central bank "consultancy account." In a statement, Khoury denied any involvement with the account and has called for continued investigations. The growing scandal sees Salameh and his associates under international scrutiny, with ongoing probes in France, Germany, and Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
2
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India
3
Trump's Enigmatic Message to Iran Protesters: 'Help is on Its Way'

Trump's Enigmatic Message to Iran Protesters: 'Help is on Its Way'

 Global
4
Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026