Lebanon's Financial Drama: Charges Mount Against Former Central Bank Governor

Former Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh has been indicted on allegations ranging from embezzlement of public funds to forgery and illicit enrichment, as reported by judicial authorities.

Salameh, who led the central bank for three decades, spent approximately 13 months in custody before his release in September upon posting a substantial bail exceeding $14 million. As he remains in Lebanon under a travel ban, he continues to plead his innocence against all charges.

Alongside Salameh, lawyers Marwan Issa el-Khoury and Michel John Tueni face accusations of embezzling $44.8 million from a central bank "consultancy account." In a statement, Khoury denied any involvement with the account and has called for continued investigations. The growing scandal sees Salameh and his associates under international scrutiny, with ongoing probes in France, Germany, and Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)