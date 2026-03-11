Odisha Assembly Confronts Inaction over Stranded Gulf Odias

In a heated debate on Wednesday, opposition parties in the Odisha Assembly accused the state government of indifference towards citizens stranded in Gulf countries due to ongoing conflicts. The criticism centered around the need for a decisive evacuation plan to assist the estimated 3–4 lakh individuals affected.

Leading the charge, BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo questioned the government's commitment to those caught in dire situations, while Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati joined in condemning the focus on Rajya Sabha politics over immediate humanitarian concerns. The conflict has also impacted economic conditions, with reports of soaring LPG prices.

Odisha Labour and Employment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia countered by highlighting the monitoring efforts undertaken by the state and central governments. A working group has been formed, and communication lines via a toll-free WhatsApp number are open to aid communication with affected families. Nevertheless, the session ended with opposition parties walking out in dissatisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)