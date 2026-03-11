Left Menu

Romania Strengthens Defensive Ties with U.S. Amid Regional Tensions

Romania approves hosting U.S. refueling planes, surveillance, and satellite communications gear to support operations in Tehran. Despite opposition, the Romanian parliament and defense council back the move, emphasizing its defensive nature. The decision underscores Romania's commitment as a NATO ally amid regional geopolitical challenges.

Romania has agreed to host United States refueling planes, along with surveillance and satellite communications gear to assist U.S. operations in Tehran, as disclosed by President Nicusor Dan on Wednesday. The Romanian Parliament approved this defensive measure despite facing opposition.

The decision followed a meeting of Romania's top defense council, which reached a consensus to reinforce its position as a steadfast ally to Washington and NATO amidst escalating regional tensions. The equipment will not bear ammunition, focusing only on strategic defensive roles.

This move comes as part of a long-standing military collaboration between Romania and the U.S., highlighted by the Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense system in Deveselu, now updated due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

