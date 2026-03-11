Albania's TikTok Ban Overturned: A Victory for Free Speech

In a landmark decision, Albania's Constitutional Court has overturned the government's one-year ban on TikTok, declaring it unconstitutional. This decision highlights significant violations of freedom of speech and press.

The ban, originally linked to a tragic incident involving a teenager, was criticized for lack of thorough examination and failure to prove necessity. TikTok maintained that the issue did not originate on its platform. The ban, which ended last month, was initially implemented with the justification of new safety measures.

Opposition parties had accused the government of attempting to stifle dissent ahead of elections, an allegation the government has denied. This ruling came in response to a motion by the Association of Journalists of Albania and the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network.

(With inputs from agencies.)