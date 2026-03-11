Delhi Metro Enthusiast Honoured for Riding First Train of Every New Corridor

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Tokhan Sahu felicitated Shri Anil Marwah, a dedicated Delhi Metro enthusiast who has achieved the remarkable feat of riding the first train on the opening day of every newly inaugurated Delhi Metro corridor since 2002.

The felicitation ceremony was held in New Delhi in the presence of Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

24 Years of a Unique Personal Tradition

For 24 consecutive years, Marwah has continued this personal tradition, beginning with the first-ever Delhi Metro ride on 24 December 2002 when the city’s metro system began operations.

Recalling that first journey, Marwah said the launch of the Delhi Metro marked a historic turning point in India’s urban transportation landscape.

He noted that the metro system has greatly improved connectivity across Delhi and significantly reduced the challenges associated with road-based commuting, especially during a time when commuters often had to wait long hours for buses.

Marwah also praised the metro’s punctuality, reliability and convenience, saying it has helped reduce travel stress for millions of daily commuters.

Minister Praises Citizen’s Dedication

Appreciating Marwah’s commitment, Tokhan Sahu said such stories reflect the deep connection citizens have developed with the Delhi Metro system.

He described the Delhi Metro as a transformative urban mobility solution and a symbol of India’s modern infrastructure development.

The Minister also noted that the project was initiated during the tenure of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose vision laid the foundation for modern metro systems across India.

Metro Transforming Daily Life

During the interaction, Marwah highlighted how the metro has become an integral part of everyday life for millions of people in Delhi.

He also suggested that senior government officials should travel by metro to experience its efficiency and convenience firsthand.

Marwah commended the government’s efforts to provide a safe, reliable and accessible public transport system, particularly benefiting women travelling to workplaces, schools and colleges.

India’s Metro Network Expanding Rapidly

Highlighting India’s rapid progress in urban mobility, Sahu said the country now has the third-largest metro network in the world.

Key achievements include:

Over 1,143 kilometres of metro network operational

Around 936 kilometres under construction

Metro services operating in 29 cities

Nearly 11.5 million passengers travelling by metro daily

The Minister pointed out that in 2014 metro services were available in only five cities, demonstrating the significant expansion over the past decade.

Building Sustainable Urban Mobility

Sahu said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, metro networks across the country are becoming cleaner, safer, faster and more reliable.

He emphasised that expanding public transport is critical to:

Reducing traffic congestion

Protecting the environment

Building cleaner, smarter and more sustainable cities

A Silent Urban Revolution

Officials noted that the introduction of metro rail systems in India has triggered broader social changes beyond transportation.

The Delhi Metro has helped improve civic discipline among commuters, enhanced women’s safety and mobility, and made education and workplaces more accessible for millions of citizens.

The system is widely regarded as a silent revolution in India’s urban mobility landscape, reshaping how people travel and interact within cities.