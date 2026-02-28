Tragedy Strikes in Patna: Woman Beaten to Death by Husband

A tragic incident unfolded in Patna's Danapur locality as a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband, according to local police.

The accused, Sonu, hailing from Saran district, was residing at his brother-in-law's house in Danapur when the violent act took place. He has been taken into custody.

Authorities have confirmed that the victim's body was returned to her parents after an autopsy, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted by the police, with the Forensic Science Laboratory also examining the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)