Judge Urges Visa Resolution for Deported Student
A U.S. federal judge recommended issuing a student visa to Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, a college student wrongfully deported to Honduras. Lopez Belloza was removed from the U.S., violating a court order. Officials acknowledged the error and apologies were issued, with the judge seeking a practical resolution.
A federal judge in Boston has encouraged the Trump administration to address a mishandled deportation case by granting a student visa to 19-year-old Any Lucia Lopez Belloza. The Babson College student was sent back to Honduras despite a court order preventing her removal due to an arrest at Boston's airport.
Lopez Belloza, unaware of an existing removal order, was deported after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) violated a Massachusetts federal judge's order. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Sauter admitted a mistake by an ICE officer led to the wrongful deportation, resulting in a formal government apology.
Lopez Belloza's attorney, Todd Pomerleau, has insisted on holding officials accountable, while the judge suggested the State Department issue a new student visa. Stearns emphasized the need for a solution that recognizes Lopez Belloza as a "very sympathetic person."
