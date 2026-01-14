Left Menu

Empowering Veterans: India's Military Legacy in Nation Building

General Upendra Dwivedi emphasizes the integral role of veterans in India's nation-building and security, highlighting initiatives like Project NAMAN for their welfare. He underscores strategic involvement and job placements for ex-servicemen, celebrating their unwavering commitment and contributions during Armed Forces Veterans' Day.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, affirmed on Wednesday the vital role played by veterans in India's security framework and nation-building, while also enhancing welfare measures and job opportunities for ex-servicemen and their families.

Speaking at Armed Forces Veterans Day, he lauded ex-servicemen for their significant contributions across various sectors like governance and social development.

General Dwivedi highlighted the Army's initiatives such as Project NAMAN and employment schemes that engage veterans in strategic roles. The inauguration of the 100th NAMAN center marks a critical milestone in supporting defense pensioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

