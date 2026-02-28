Mumbai Fights Back: Tackling Drug Menace in Public Parks
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai police are set to launch a joint campaign to combat drug use in public parks and open spaces. Upgraded security measures will include personnel from the Maharashtra Ex-servicemen Corporation. Surprise visits by plainclothes officers aim to address the growing safety concerns in Mumbai's gardens.
In response to rising concerns, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai police are partnering to launch a crackdown on drug use in public parks, Maharashtrian Minister Shamburaj Desai announced on Saturday. This initiative aims to enhance safety and deter illegal activities in Mumbai's open spaces.
The joint campaign will see upgraded security measures, including personnel from the Maharashtra Ex-servicemen Corporation (MESCO). Efforts will feature surprise visits by plainclothes police officers to increase effectiveness. Desai noted that while security guards are present, drug users often outnumber them in the city's 895 gardens.
Citizens have raised concerns about the persistent drug problem. Shiv Sena's Mahesh Lande and others propose measures like full-night power supply and CCTV linkages to police stations to curb illegal activities. The campaign strives to create a safer environment for morning walkers and park-goers in Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
