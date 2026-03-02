Lebanon's Stance on Hezbollah: A Push for Disarmament
Lebanon's government declared Hezbollah's military activities illegal and insists the group should relinquish its weapons. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized that only the state holds the authority to decide on matters of war or peace. Security agencies are urged to prevent missile or drone launches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Lebanon's government has categorically labeled Hezbollah's military actions as illegal, calling for the group to hand over its weapons. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated the state's sole authority in deciding war-related matters:
Hezbollah's activities should strictly remain within the political realm.
The government urged security agencies to actively prevent any missile or drone deployments, apprehending those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
