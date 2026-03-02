Left Menu

Lebanon's Stance on Hezbollah: A Push for Disarmament

Lebanon's government declared Hezbollah's military activities illegal and insists the group should relinquish its weapons. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized that only the state holds the authority to decide on matters of war or peace. Security agencies are urged to prevent missile or drone launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST
Lebanon's Stance on Hezbollah: A Push for Disarmament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Lebanon's government has categorically labeled Hezbollah's military actions as illegal, calling for the group to hand over its weapons. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated the state's sole authority in deciding war-related matters:

Hezbollah's activities should strictly remain within the political realm.

The government urged security agencies to actively prevent any missile or drone deployments, apprehending those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPFO Announces Stable 8.25% Interest Rate Amid New Reforms

EPFO Announces Stable 8.25% Interest Rate Amid New Reforms

 India
2
Kuwait's Friendly-Fire Fallout: U.S. Jets Downed in Regional Escalation

Kuwait's Friendly-Fire Fallout: U.S. Jets Downed in Regional Escalation

 Global
3
Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

 Global
4
Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026