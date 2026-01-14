Left Menu

Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

The Gurugram Traffic Police have intensified their campaign against wrong-side driving by filing FIRs against 13 offenders. This move follows public awareness efforts and aims to curb increasing violations. Over 2,000 challans have been issued in just two weeks, highlighting the growing concern over traffic rule adherence.

Updated: 14-01-2026 23:56 IST
The Gurugram Traffic Police have escalated their measures against wrong-side driving, registering FIRs against 13 drivers, according to officials on Wednesday. This enforcement step follows the distribution of over 2,000 challans in just 14 days, compared to 200,000 issued in 2015 alone for similar offenses.

A senior traffic police officer detailed that prior to taking legal action, the department organized two weeks of public awareness campaigns. Subsequently, cases were filed against violators during regular social monitoring, field patrols, and traffic inspections.

The ongoing initiative aims to combat rule violations with rigorous enforcement, as seen with previous cases, including a notable arrest in February last year for wrong-side driving. DCP Traffic Rajesh Mohan stated that strict actions, including filing FIRs, will persist to ensure road safety and compliance with traffic regulations.

