Drone Attack on Ras Tanura: A Security Breach in Saudi Oil Infrastructure
On Monday, drones targeted the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. The defense ministry reported the attack and that authorities managed to down the drone aircraft. Videos showed smoke rising at the site. Such drones, even when intercepted, can cause hazardous debris.
A drone attack aimed at the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia has raised alarms, as the kingdom's defense ministry reported successfully downing the incoming aircraft.
A Saudi military spokesman disclosed the incident via state-run Saudi Press Agency. Footage from the scene displayed thick black smoke plumes.
Successfully intercepted drones can still create debris, posing a risk of fires and injuries. Ras Tanura, close to Dammam, processes over half a million barrels of crude oil daily.
