Drone Attack on Ras Tanura: A Security Breach in Saudi Oil Infrastructure

A drone attack aimed at the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia has raised alarms, as the kingdom's defense ministry reported successfully downing the incoming aircraft.

A Saudi military spokesman disclosed the incident via state-run Saudi Press Agency. Footage from the scene displayed thick black smoke plumes.

Successfully intercepted drones can still create debris, posing a risk of fires and injuries. Ras Tanura, close to Dammam, processes over half a million barrels of crude oil daily.

